Police looking for woman who stole from St. Albans store

Woman suspected of stealing from Dollar General
Woman suspected of stealing from Dollar General(COURTESY VERMONT STATE POLICE)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for a woman who went into a Saint Albans store and left without paying.

Police say the woman entered into a Dollar General in Georgia just after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

They say she filled up her cart with a variety of items and walked out without paying.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

