Police looking for woman who stole from St. Albans store
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for a woman who went into a Saint Albans store and left without paying.
Police say the woman entered into a Dollar General in Georgia just after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.
They say she filled up her cart with a variety of items and walked out without paying.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
