Police: woman tried to stab a JOANN Fabric’s store employee

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman will be in court Thursday after police say she tried to stab a JOANN Fabric and Crafts’ store employee.

It happened Wednesday night around 6:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the Rutland fabric store.

Officers say 36-year-old Valerie Sullivan stole from the store. Then when an employee followed her into the parking lot to confront her about it, she’s accused of trying to stab the employee with a knife.

Police say further investigation revealed Sullivan has stolen from Bed Bath & Beyond and Michaels.

She’ll be in court Thursday on three counts of retail theft, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of heroin.

