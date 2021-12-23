Advertisement

Rutland hospital plans for expected COVID surge after holidays

By Olivia Lyons
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Regional Medical Center is preparing for a surge in cases after the holidays.

Dr. Rick Hildebrant says the hospital has more cases and in-patients now than they did this time last year, and they expect to see even more cases as groups gather over the upcoming week.

So the hospital is putting together a surge plan to ensure patients receive care.

“In other places in the state, they’ve stopped elective surgical procedures and used operating rooms. That is not our surge plan but it will involve closing down operations in some areas and potentially reallocating staff so we can continue to meet the needs of the community,” Hildebrant said.

The hospital encourages anyone who is not vaccinated to get their shot, and to take an antigen test-- if they can find one-- before gathering with others.

