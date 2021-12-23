Advertisement

State sends personnel to help at Northern NY vaccine clinics

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The state of New York is stepping in to help get more COVID shots in arms in the North Country.

When counties in the North Country declared a state of emergency a few weeks ago, they asked the state for help with vaccinations and testing.

In Clinton County, help arrived in the form of vaccinators and clinical staff to work at the county Health Department’s weekly vaccination clinic.

The additional hands let the weekly Thursday clinic offer 1,000 shots instead of 400.

“It went very well with the state’s help. It allowed up to get more people through the door. It also allowed to have the actual time span from when you enter to when you leave be 20 minutes or 20-30 minutes because you have to wait the 15 minutes afterward,” said Molly Flynn of the Clinton County Health Department.

When it comes to testing, the state did not send more resources despite the county’s pleas. The county says it could use more antigen and PCR tests and people to administer them.

