UVM not reimbursing employees for at-home tests

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont is not participating in a program to pay for employees’ take-home COVID tests.

Under a state order this month, insurance companies must reimburse pharmacies and Vermonters for the tests.

But employers which have self-insured plans, like UVM, are only encouraged to opt-in.

In a statement to employees, the university says they will not cover the costs of those tests.

UVM tells us they already offer free testing to employees and they conducted more than 8,000 tests in the fall.

This decision does not affect the UVM Health Network.

Related Story:

Vt. officials clarify COVID-19 rapid at-home test coverage

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.