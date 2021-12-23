Advertisement

Vermonters wait for free COVID testing kits

Vermonters line up on Pine Street Thursday morning
Vermonters line up on Pine Street Thursday morning(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Thursday, the state of Vermont will be handing out 60,000 free rapid antigen tests.

Early Thursday, lines could be seen at several locations across the state, with some sites reportedly running out.

WCAX News has a crew at the testing location on Pine Street in Burlington. It’s estimated that up to 500 people showed up during the peak.

They are being handed out on a first-come, first-served basis at 30 sites statewide.

There are also 10,000 LAMP tests through scheduled appointments. Those are also self-administered and have the accuracy of a PCR test. Users are asked to self-report the results to the state.

