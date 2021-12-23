Woman convicted in Vermont teacher killing wants new trial

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A woman convicted in the 2012 killing of a Vermont teacher is asking for a new trial.

Patricia Prue is asking for her conviction thrown out alleging misconduct by the prosecutor, the judge and her own defense attorney.

In a hand-written, post-conviction relief petition filed last month, Prue alleged she had ineffective counsel, she was under extreme stress and couldn’t effectively aid in her own defense.

Patricia Prue and her husband, Allen Prue, were convicted of kidnapping and killing Melissa Jenkins after luring Jenkins from her home on March 25, 2012.

Jenkins’ body was later found in the Connecticut River.

Patricia Prue and Allen Prue are both serving life sentences.

Melissa Jenkins (WCAX)

Related Story:

Vermont man convicted in teacher killing seeks legal review

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)