BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! There will be lots of sunshine today! It will look good - and warm - out the window, but don’t let that fool you. It is going to be a chilly, blustery day. Wind chills - the “feels-like” temperatures, will be in the single digits to low/mid teens . . . even some sub-zero wind chills in the morning after daybreak. So, bundle up!

A fast-moving clipper system will spread a few snow showers across our southern areas late tonight into early Friday morning - just a dusting to an inch or two, but enough to slicken up some roads. But once that clipper zips out of here, we’ll clear out again for the rest of Christmas Eve Day.

It’s always nice to get snow on Christmas, and that’s just what will happen! But, unfortunately, it looks like there will be a little more than just snow. A frontal system will be moving in from the SW late Friday night into early Saturday morning with some snow. But as we get into the afternoon, a push of warmer air will come in, changing the snow to a light wintry mix of some sleet, rain, and freezing rain. The problem area will be late Saturday afternoon, through the evening, and a little into the overnight hours when we could get a glaze of some freezing rain. All that will change back to snow showers again on Saturday night into early Sunday before it starts to clear out later in the day on Sunday. Snowfall late Saturday through Sunday will be around 2-4″, but that may be on top of that icy glaze. So, keep all that in mind if you will be out and about late Saturday into early Sunday.

There may be a few snow showers on Monday. We’ll get a break in the weather action on Tuesday. And there will be another chance for some snow & rain on Wednesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to closely follow the evolution of this weather pattern as we head into the Christmas weekend, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with any changes, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.