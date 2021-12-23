BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A weak weather system will clip our southern counties of Vermont on Friday morning, producing a dusting to an inch or two of snow by mid morning. The rest of the region will start the day with chilly temperatures and mostly cloudy skies. As the system exits by late morning, clouds will gradually clear out to become partly cloudy by the afternoon, and temperatures will return to more seasonable levels with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Christmas Eve night should be smooth sailing for anyone with a sleigh and reindeer, or anyone else for that matter. Clouds will thicken up again getting closer to Christmas morning in advance of a messy weather system for the weekend. As of right now, it looks like we’ll start with some light snow Christmas morning before warmer air works into the region changing things over to some light rain, freezing rain and sleet into the evening hours. Roads could be slippery in spots through Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

Cold air returns to the region Saturday night and changes any mix back over to snow. It is still uncertain how much precipitation will be left by the time of the change over, but we could see a few inches of accumulation by late Saturday night and into Sunday. Mountain snow showers will likely linger into the day on Sunday with some additional light accumulation. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Most of next week is looking partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures should remain seasonable with no big storms expected at this times. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s.

