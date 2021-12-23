BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It will be a blustery day on Thursday as we get closer to the weekend. We’ll get some sunshine back, but temperatures will only manage the low to mid 20s. A brisk wind will keep wind chill values low, spending most of the day in the single digits and low teens.

A weather system will move south of our region on Thursday night, which could bring some light snow across our southern counties by the start of the day on Friday. The wind will back off and temperatures will be able to get a few degrees warmer, into the upper 20s. We’ll see some breaks of sun from time to time, but looking mostly cloudy for Christmas Eve.

Another weather system will be heading our way for Christmas weekend. At this point it looks like we could start with a bit of a mix on Saturday afternoon, especially in our southern areas with light snow mainly north. Temperatures turn colder Saturday night, changing all precipitation over to snow, with a few inches of accumulation possible through midday on Sunday. The track of the storm is still a bit uncertain, so timing and totals with this system could change as we get closer to the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

We may see a chance of snow showers on Monday, but most of next week is looking reasonably quiet. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through mid week. Temperatures will be either at or just below normal with highs in the upper 20s, and low to mid 30s.

