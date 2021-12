DORSET, Vt. (WCAX) - A 70-year-old man is in the hospital after being hit by a car on Route 7A.

It happened Thursday night around 6:15 p.m. in Dorset.

Police say the man was crossing the unlit road when he was hit by a 23-year-old driver.

He was flown to the hospital for head and leg injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

