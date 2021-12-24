Advertisement

Audi gives ‘Wheel’ contestant SUV after loss on technicality

The Audi Q3 is coming to Charlene Rubush, who was unsuccessful in her attempt to win one on...
The Audi Q3 is coming to Charlene Rubush, who was unsuccessful in her attempt to win one on 'Wheel of Fortune,' losing due to a technicality.(Source: Audi/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A “Wheel of fortune” contestant is getting a new car despite failing to win one due to a technicality.

Audi says it’s giving Charlene Rubush a Q3, a luxury SUV with a starting price around $35,000.

Rubush almost got one as a prize on the show, but she paused too long while answering a puzzle.

Criticism of the loss poured in on Twitter.

A spokesperson for Audi said, technicality or not, it wants to give Rubush some holiday cheer.

Audi took action after a 'Wheel' contestant lost a grand prize on a technicality.
Audi took action after a 'Wheel' contestant lost a grand prize on a technicality.(Source: Twitter/@Audi/CNN)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman will be in court Thursday after police say she tried to stab a JOANN Fabric and Crafts...
Police: Woman tried to stab fabric store employee
Woman suspected of stealing from Dollar General
Police investigate retail theft at Dollar General
Thousands lined up at dozens of locations around Vermont on Thursday morning to get free...
State runs out of free antigen tests in hours; more available Friday
Courtesy: Jack Schibli
Massive fire destroys Charlotte storage garage
Some Vermonters who are able to find antigen tests and then test positive are clogging up...
COVID-positive Vermonters with no symptoms clog up ERs

Latest News

VTrans site in Colchester.
Thousands more free antigen tests given out in Vermont Friday
A rare Steller's sea eagle has been spotted in a Massachusetts state park, thousands of miles...
Rare bird from Asia spotted in Massachusetts
Kim Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who shot motorist Daunte Wright during a...
EXPLAINER: What will judge weigh in sentencing Kim Potter?
Sanborn covered bridge in Lyndon-File photo
Vermont covered bridge rehabilitation would cost $1.3M
Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago,...
Police search for gunman in Chicago-area mall shootout