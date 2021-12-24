Bûche de Noël: Putting it all together
NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s Christmas week and we are making a festive holiday dessert! We are making a Bûche de Noël, also known as a Yule Log.
Our Cat Viglienzoni went to the King Arthur Baking School in Norwich to meet with Kristen Suzuki to learn how to make this traditional Christmas dessert.
Cat has been breaking the process down step by step for you. Now, it’s time to assemble all the pieces. Watch the video to see how to put your Bûche de Noël together.
