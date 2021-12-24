Advertisement

Bûche de Noël: Putting it all together

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s Christmas week and we are making a festive holiday dessert! We are making a Bûche de Noël, also known as a Yule Log.

Our Cat Viglienzoni went to the King Arthur Baking School in Norwich to meet with Kristen Suzuki to learn how to make this traditional Christmas dessert.

Cat has been breaking the process down step by step for you. Now, it’s time to assemble all the pieces. Watch the video to see how to put your Bûche de Noël together.

Click here for the recipe.

Related Stories:

Bûche de Noël: The cake

Bûche de Noël: The filling

Bûche de Noël: The buttercream

Bûche de Noël: Creating meringue mushrooms

