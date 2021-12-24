Bishop Coyne’s Christmas message to Vermont Catholics

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Christmas is about much more than presents and food. For Christians, it’s one of the holiest days of the year and many celebrate by going to church.

Our Darren Perron spoke with the head of Vermont’s Roman Catholic Church, Bishop Christopher Coyne of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, about our second pandemic Christmas and his message to Vermont Catholics this year.

Reporter Darren Perron: So it’s been a challenging 21 months for many people. Bishop, what will be your message to parishioners during in your Christmas service?

Bishop Christopher Coyne: My message is that we have gotten, I think, through the, through the worst of it here in Vermont, in terms of mortality rate, that the people here are working together to keep ourselves safe. That, as far, and then in general, the message of hope is that we’re always in the hands of God and that God doesn’t cause us to be in isolation, but to be in communion with each other as best we can in staying safe and to continue to support and work with each other to help people get through the rough times that they’re facing today.

Darren Perron: Any pandemic protocols in place for churches holding masses this weekend? Does it vary parish to parish?

Bishop Christopher Coyne: It does vary from parish to parish based upon what the protocols are in the cities and towns or counties with a parish or churches. We always follow the mandates of the local government and the state government as far as these things go. But one of the things that I sent out and continue to send out over the past two weeks-- and we’re making it very clear from our altars during the past weeks-- is that if anybody is coming to Christmas and following that into January, we ask you to please mask up, please mask up.

Darren Perron: Bishop Christopher Coyne, thank you so much. Be well.

Bishop Christopher Coyne: You, too, and God bless everyone and Merry Christmas!

