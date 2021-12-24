Bishop on options for Catholics worried about congregating for Christmas services

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Christmas is about much more than presents and food. For Christians, it’s one of the holiest days of the year and many celebrate by going to church.

We asked the head of Vermont’s Roman Catholic Church, Bishop Christopher Coyne, what Vermont parishioners can expect this year.

He had some advice for the faithful who are nervous about congregating.

“Christmas Eve services are always much bigger and more populated than regular Christmas Day, so we’ve been encouraging people to spread it out. So if you would feel uncomfortable sitting in a church where there is no social distancing, and we’re not imposing any kind of a capacity limit-- except those based on fire laws-- to go to the masses on Christmas Day, because those tend to be a lot less crowded,” said Bishop Coyne of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington.

Another option-- watch online. The bishop said almost all of Vermont’s Catholic parishes will be livestreaming services.

