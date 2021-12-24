Businesses see more shoppers buying local during 2nd COVID Christmas

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Shoppers were out in St. Albans the week ahead of Christmas getting gifts for loved ones. Our Katharine Huntley spoke to shoppers and businesses about a second Christmas during COVID.

“I think shop local may become more of a tradition than just during the pandemic,” Sally Tarr said.

Tarr and her husband are just two of the many artists who are part of the Artist in Residence Cooperative in St. Albans selling locally created goods.

They say they’ve had a better year than last year thanks to their loyal customers.

“I think we are doing well because we have very strong community support and so lots of people that we know that have been in before and that’s really nice, too,” Tarr said.

Down the street is the As the Crow Flies kitchen store. Owner Jessica Gaudette says it’s been nice seeing people more comfortable this year as they get more used to living with COVID.

“We financially are doing well, emotionally are doing well, we are having a good time, and we just really appreciate not just local customers here in Franklin County, but we’ve seen a lot of Chittenden County customers come up,” Gaudette said.

This year she and all her employees are fully vaccinated and boosted, and she says they’ve been just as busy as last year. However, she believes without stimulus money people are buying more small items.

“We really enjoy Christmas, it’s so busy and exciting and my friends come in and wrap gifts for the customers, so we have been doing all those regular things we did not do last year,” Gaudette said.

Vermonters were also out making a point to shop local.

“Especially during COVID with everything obviously being harder for everyone, it’s definitely a good idea to just be here and support everyone,” said Catherine Hennessey of Montpelier.

Some kids were also excited about Christmas.

“I love Christmas because I love opening presents all the day,” said Zikaia of Sheldon.

“I get to spend time with my family and it’s always a tradition for my mom to go downstairs, grab the stockings see if Santa came,” said Zion of Milton.

“I like Christmas because presents and spending time with family, also getting people presents,” said Brantley of Sheldon.

