COVID stymies Vermonters who want to volunteer this holiday season

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a holiday tradition for many people to volunteer their time to help those in need, like serving food at soup kitchens. But COVID has led to the cancellation of some of those opportunities.

This year, the Open Door Mission in Rutland is only serving Christmas dinner to those who live there, about 40 people.

But because the mission cannot verify everyone’s vaccination status, they did not allow volunteers.

“Every year, we actually usually get quite a few calls a week or so before Christmas asking about volunteering,” said David Brownfield, the assistant director of the Open Door Mission.

Some places are allowing volunteers, like the Rutland Community Cupboard, but not necessarily the same way they have in the past.

The sign on the door says the Rutland Community Cupboard is closed beginning Friday, Christmas Eve, all the way through until Tuesday. That way volunteers and workers can have time to spend with their families.

But executive director Rebekah Stephens says this past week they have served, on average, 32 families a day.

BROC Community Action is another food shelf in Rutland closed on Christmas Eve and Day.

Their food shelf has three-and-a-half full-time employees and another three volunteers to help things run smoothly.

“They come in every day and give up their time to help others. It’s fantastic,” said Tom Donahue, the CEO of BROC Community Action.

Just in time for the holidays, BROC installed a walk-in refrigerator and freezer, giving them the space to order 8,800 pounds of frozen and fresh foods. That’s 120 turkeys and 60 pre-baked lasagnas plus perishables.

“We were able to literally triple, almost quadruple our capacity this year, thanks to this new refrigeration unit and it really makes a big difference because we’ve had more people in need this year than ever before,” Donahue said.

Families in need received their food from BROC earlier this week, in plenty of time to make it a Merry Christmas.

