Hochul cuts health worker quarantine, takes on COVID critics

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has gone on a Christmas Eve offensive against her coronavirus critics.

She insisted at a news conference Friday that the state acted early and has done everything it can against the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

Hochul says the state is shortening the amount of time essential workers must stay home after testing positive.

Fully vaccinated people in health care and other frontline fields can return to work after five days instead of 10 if they’re not showing symptoms or their symptoms are resolving.

They must also wear masks on the job.

Some Republican officials have called the mask mandate an overreach.

