Advertisement

How NORAD keeps tabs on Santa as he makes his rounds

By Elissa Borden
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s Christmas Eve and that means Santa Claus is on the move. And you and your children can keep tabs on him as he makes his rounds.

Every year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command or NORAD tracks the travels of Santa and his eight tiny reindeer.

You can follow Santa’s travels via the Santa Tracker on NORAD’s website and on social media. Or your kids can call 1-877-HI-NORAD to talk to NORAD’s Santa trackers.

Our Elissa Borden spoke with Col. Norm Gagne on Friday to learn more about the joint U.S.-Canadian military operation and how NORAD tracks Santa’s journey to visit good little children around the world.

“We actually get sight of Santa and his sleigh with radar up north, and then it passes on to the satellite system and then after that, it’s local radar. So, it’s a whole bunch of equipment that we are able to track Santa with,” Gagne explained.

Watch the video to see our Elissa Borden’s full interview with Col. Norm Gagne.

The Santa Tracker dates back to 1955 when a newspaper ad for Sears Roebuck and Company misprinted a phone number for children to call Santa.

The number actually was the commander-in-chief’s hotline at the Continental Air Defense Command, the forerunner to NORAD. When Air Force Col. Harry Shoup got a call from a child who dialed the misprinted phone number, he played along. It’s been a tradition ever since.

Related Story:

Yes, there is a Santa Claus. And no, COVID-19 won’t stop him

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman will be in court Thursday after police say she tried to stab a JOANN Fabric and Crafts...
Police: Woman tried to stab fabric store employee
Woman suspected of stealing from Dollar General
Police investigate retail theft at Dollar General
Thousands lined up at dozens of locations around Vermont on Thursday morning to get free...
State runs out of free antigen tests in hours; more available Friday
Courtesy: Jack Schibli
Massive fire destroys Charlotte storage garage
Some Vermonters who are able to find antigen tests and then test positive are clogging up...
COVID-positive Vermonters with no symptoms clog up ERs

Latest News

250
How a small quarry could have a big effect on Vermont’s land use law
tests
Many Vermonters turn to at-home COVID tests ahead of holiday celebrations
Some of our viewers decorated themselves!
Vermont Lights the Way: The holiday photos you shared with us
sdsd
Vermont Lights the Way: The holiday photos you shared with us
sdf
Pets with Potential: Meet the Beatle Bunch