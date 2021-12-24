How NORAD keeps tabs on Santa as he makes his rounds

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s Christmas Eve and that means Santa Claus is on the move. And you and your children can keep tabs on him as he makes his rounds.

Every year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command or NORAD tracks the travels of Santa and his eight tiny reindeer.

You can follow Santa’s travels via the Santa Tracker on NORAD’s website and on social media. Or your kids can call 1-877-HI-NORAD to talk to NORAD’s Santa trackers.

Our Elissa Borden spoke with Col. Norm Gagne on Friday to learn more about the joint U.S.-Canadian military operation and how NORAD tracks Santa’s journey to visit good little children around the world.

“We actually get sight of Santa and his sleigh with radar up north, and then it passes on to the satellite system and then after that, it’s local radar. So, it’s a whole bunch of equipment that we are able to track Santa with,” Gagne explained.

Watch the video to see our Elissa Borden’s full interview with Col. Norm Gagne.

The Santa Tracker dates back to 1955 when a newspaper ad for Sears Roebuck and Company misprinted a phone number for children to call Santa.

The number actually was the commander-in-chief’s hotline at the Continental Air Defense Command, the forerunner to NORAD. When Air Force Col. Harry Shoup got a call from a child who dialed the misprinted phone number, he played along. It’s been a tradition ever since.

