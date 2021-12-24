Last-minute shoppers gather food for holiday feasts

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Last-minute shoppers were out in full force Friday, gathering what they still needed for their holiday meals.

At the Shelburne Meat Market, hundreds of customers throughout the day waited in line for the perfect cut.

While many ordered ahead, some had to choose their meal on the fly.

With COVID in the mix this year, Christmas plans at the Kiendl house were up in the air until Friday.

“I’m not usually a last-minute scrambler but we did it because we weren’t sure we were all going to gather-- because we just tested this morning and we were all negative. My wife’s parents are about 80 years old and we didn’t want to gather with them unless we tested negative,” said Bill Kiendl of Shelburne.

The Kiendls were able to get everything they need, including a rib-eye that they’ll enjoy on Christmas.

