Local catering companies enter a busy holiday season

By Rachel Mann
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some families will be cooking this Christmas, while others will be getting it catered. That has local companies hard at work prepping for one of their busiest days of the year.

“The pickup orders are anywhere between 100 and 200,” said Jozef Harrewyn, a co-owner of Chef’s Corner.

Chef’s Corner in Williston say Christmas is one of their busiest times.

“It’s been crazy, but in a good way. Good sales, fantastic business wise, and we still have two more days to go,” said Scott Sorrell, a co-owner of Chef’s Corner.

The owner of Jules On The Green in Essex, Silvio Mazella says they’ve been just as busy.

“The holiday orders always seem to give us a boost during the season. Our bakery and our kitchen have been very busy,” said Mazella.

Mazella says they’ve been doing a lot of chicken dishes, wings, appetizer-style dishes, and baked goods.

Both businesses are grateful for their customers and their employees keeping things in motion.

“It’s pretty overwhelming, and we’re pretty organized. I’ve got an incredible pastry team and we just keep ahead of the game,” said Harrewyn.

