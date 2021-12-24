A look at local Christmas traditions

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - It wouldn’t be Christmas without... ? We had you fill in the blank.

For some it’s the family. For others the food. Regardless of what it is, people have Christmas traditions they look forward to year after year. This is just a glance at what some people look forward to every year.

“My favorite part of Christmas is watching movies with my family and hanging out with them,” said 9-year-old Isabell, who went to see the Santa earlier this week.

“It’s pajama day. We wake up and usually have smoked salmon and cream cheese, then open presents,” said Jozef Harrewyn, owner of Chef’s Corner in Williston.

“Christmas time is a time for presents we don’t keep,” said Emma from Richmond. “We give them to others we love in our family.” She said she also likes baking cookies and looking at lights with her parents.

“On Christmas Day, we just stay in our pajamas,” said Vicki Hildebrand, a Williston resident. “We have a turkey dinner. We’re just lazy all day long.”

Heather Mumley, who was in Essex looking at the Maple Street Christmas lights, said decorating cookies is her favorite tradition. “Before kids, I definitely did them for other people, but now it’s more of a tradition with my kids.”

“We make chocolate-covered Oreos for our friends and it just really brings joy to us,” said Madeline Wilson from Williston. Her sister, Alanah, and mom help with the process.

Carrie Dixon, from Essex, said her favorite part of Christmas is “the spirit of joy and gratitude for the good things we have and good things to come in the new year.”

Regardless of what you do, have a very Merry Christmas.

