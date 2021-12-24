Man arrested in connection with 2019 homicide extradited back to Vermont

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Florida man arrested in connection with a Vermont homicide back in 2019 is now back in the Green Mountain State.

Vermont State Police say Joszef Piri, 49, of Naples, Florida, returned to Vermont Thursday night and will be in jail until his arraignment which is set for Monday in Brattleboro.

Piri is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Roberto Fonseca-Rivera.

The Boston man’s body was found in the cab of a produce truck he had been driving back in 2019 along Route 103 in Rockingham.

