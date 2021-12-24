Advertisement

Man arrested in connection with 2019 homicide extradited back to Vermont

Courtesy: Vermont State Police
Courtesy: Vermont State Police(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Florida man arrested in connection with a Vermont homicide back in 2019 is now back in the Green Mountain State.

Vermont State Police say Joszef Piri, 49, of Naples, Florida, returned to Vermont Thursday night and will be in jail until his arraignment which is set for Monday in Brattleboro.

Piri is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Roberto Fonseca-Rivera.

The Boston man’s body was found in the cab of a produce truck he had been driving back in 2019 along Route 103 in Rockingham.

Related Stories:

Police make arrest in 2019 Rockingham murder

Police: Boston man shot and killed on the job in Vt.

VSP: Man found dead on side of the road

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman will be in court Thursday after police say she tried to stab a JOANN Fabric and Crafts...
Police: Woman tried to stab fabric store employee
Woman suspected of stealing from Dollar General
Police investigate retail theft at Dollar General
Thousands lined up at dozens of locations around Vermont on Thursday morning to get free...
State runs out of free antigen tests in hours; more available Friday
Courtesy: Jack Schibli
Massive fire destroys Charlotte storage garage
Some Vermonters who are able to find antigen tests and then test positive are clogging up...
COVID-positive Vermonters with no symptoms clog up ERs

Latest News

Gov. Kathy Hochul-File photo
WATCH LIVE: Hochul to give update on COVID in New York
Millions of people are expected on the road this weekend.
Travelers hit the road this Christmas
New Hampshire is getting more than $4.7 million to help support people impacted by substance...
NH gets $4.7M to support people impacted by substance misuse
Millions of people are expected on the road this weekend.
Travelers hit the road this Christmas
VTrans site in Colchester.
State continues to hand out free antigen tests