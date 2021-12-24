NH gets $4.7M to support people impacted by substance misuse

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire is getting more than $4.7 million to help support people impacted by substance use disorders.

The grant integrates two programs: the Prevention, Enforcement & Treatment Program, first started by the Laconia Police Department, and the Manchester Adverse Childhood Experiences Response Team Technical Assistance Center.

Funding for the first program will expand full-time officers that respond to overdose calls and connect individuals and families with lifesaving resources to more communities across the state.

The program also partners with the Manchester one, which connects families and children to trauma and mental health services after intervention from first responders.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)