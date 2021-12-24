Advertisement

NH gets $4.7M to support people impacted by substance misuse

New Hampshire is getting more than $4.7 million to help support people impacted by substance...
New Hampshire is getting more than $4.7 million to help support people impacted by substance use disorders. - File photo(KOLD News 13)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire is getting more than $4.7 million to help support people impacted by substance use disorders.

The grant integrates two programs: the Prevention, Enforcement & Treatment Program, first started by the Laconia Police Department, and the Manchester Adverse Childhood Experiences Response Team Technical Assistance Center.

Funding for the first program will expand full-time officers that respond to overdose calls and connect individuals and families with lifesaving resources to more communities across the state.

The program also partners with the Manchester one, which connects families and children to trauma and mental health services after intervention from first responders. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A woman will be in court Thursday after police say she tried to stab a JOANN Fabric and Crafts...
Police: Woman tried to stab fabric store employee
Woman suspected of stealing from Dollar General
Police investigate retail theft at Dollar General
Thousands lined up at dozens of locations around Vermont on Thursday morning to get free...
State runs out of free antigen tests in hours; more available Friday
Courtesy: Jack Schibli
Massive fire destroys Charlotte storage garage
Some Vermonters who are able to find antigen tests and then test positive are clogging up...
COVID-positive Vermonters with no symptoms clog up ERs

Latest News

Gov. Kathy Hochul-File photo
WATCH LIVE: Hochul to give update on COVID in New York
The state of Vermont is helping ensure the town of Charlotte can keep its roads clear this...
State of Vermont lends plows to Charlotte after garage fire
Millions of people are expected on the road this weekend.
Travelers hit the road this Christmas
Millions of people are expected on the road this weekend.
Travelers hit the road this Christmas