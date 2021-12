BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential are two sets of dynamic duos, George and John, and Ringo and Paul. They are 2-month-old male rabbits.

These young boys love to snuggle and explore. To learn more about these sweet baby bunnies, you can check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website for more information.

