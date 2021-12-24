Plattsburgh shop helps those in need with Caribbean spin on Christmas

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Plattsburgh business that says the community welcomed and supported them when they opened during the pandemic wants to give back to families in need this Christmas.

Along Clinton Street is a shop known for if outdoor grilling and warm vibes. Island Vybz opened during the pandemic.

“We offer Caribbean products that most don’t get to see unless they travel to the city or Albany,” said Showayne Telfer, the owner of Island Vybz.

And when times were tough on people, they still came out to support the new business.

“It’s been fantastic,” Telfer said. “The community has supported us tremendously and all is going well.”

So this Christmas the shop wanted to give back in their own way, putting a Caribbean spin on Christmas dinner.

“We’re offering a Jamaican meal slash a mix of Jamaican and American meal to people,” Telfer said.

Telfer says he teamed up with the nonprofit JCEO to deliver Christmas meals.

“We’re getting a lot of calls from people,” Telfer said.

You can pick up the meals at the store, and they say don’t hesitate to call.

“In situations sometimes people, their pride, they are like, no, I’m not going to do it. Well, we are asking you to please do it,” Telfer implored.

Telfer says Christmas is a special part of his culture, too.

“Christmas is just a spiritual holiday for us, too, and just carry on that spirit is very good, especially in these times,” he explained.

And what better way to spread Christmas cheer, than with a little taste of home.

“Give back to the community that accepted us, that we call home and give back to the community from the Jamaican community,” Telfer said.

The food is all free, you just need to call the shop. They will start prepping the food tonight and into the morning. The food will be ready by noon on Christmas Day and goes until 6 p.m. They had originally planned to go until 4 p.m. but got so many calls, they pushed it to 6 p.m.

