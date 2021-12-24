Snowplow Spotlight: Snow Dog and Chamberlin Chomper

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In this week’s Snowplow Spotlight, meet the drivers of Snow Dog and Chamberlin Chomper.

This year, Lucas Cadieux will be riding around in Chamberlin Chomper. His plow was named by the kids at Gertrude Chamberlin School in South Burlington.

“Great school spirit with an aggressive touch,” Cadieux said about the name.

He’s been working at VTrans for four years and plows VT-105 from St. Albans to Sheldon.

Snow Dog is driven by Dee Thompson.

His plow was named by Lakeview Elementary School kids in Greensboro. Thompson says he thinks that’s a cute name.

He’s been working at VTrans for 3.5 years and plows part of Route 16.

