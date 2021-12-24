Advertisement

State continues to hand out free antigen tests

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state is continuing its rollout of free antigen and LAMP tests before Christmas this Friday.

At the Colchester site, they started handing out tests early due to a large number of cars that showed up. They ran out at about 8:30 a.m.

The state plans to hand out another 25,000 tests on Friday, that’s similar to the amount on Thursday.

Each car or walk-in gets two kits.

The state upped the number of antigen tests being handed out from 60,000 to 96,000.

Antigen tests will be given out Friday at eight VTrans sites around the state, in Bennington, Colchester, Dummerston, Mendon, Newport, St. Albans, St. Johnsbury and White River. It’s on a first-come, first-served basis.

