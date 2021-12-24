Tax expert: Don’t miss out on charitable donation deduction

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With 2021 coming to a close, it’s time to take stock of your taxes.

Tax expert Mark Streber of Jackson Hewitt said there are still things you can do to reduce your tax burden.

He says there is a new charitable donation deduction this year that anyone can take advantage of.

“You don’t even have to itemize if you make charitable donations in 2021, right now means up until December 31st, you can take up to $300 if you’re single and $600 of a deduction if you’re married, on the front of your tax return without itemizing. Now, they will need to be made to a qualified charity and they’re supposed to be in cash,” Streber said.

