Advertisement

Tax expert: Don’t miss out on charitable donation deduction

By Darren Perron
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With 2021 coming to a close, it’s time to take stock of your taxes.

Tax expert Mark Streber of Jackson Hewitt said there are still things you can do to reduce your tax burden.

He says there is a new charitable donation deduction this year that anyone can take advantage of.

“You don’t even have to itemize if you make charitable donations in 2021, right now means up until December 31st, you can take up to $300 if you’re single and $600 of a deduction if you’re married, on the front of your tax return without itemizing. Now, they will need to be made to a qualified charity and they’re supposed to be in cash,” Streber said.

Watch the video to see our Darren Perron’s full interview with Mark Streber on more tax tips.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman will be in court Thursday after police say she tried to stab a JOANN Fabric and Crafts...
Police: Woman tried to stab fabric store employee
Woman suspected of stealing from Dollar General
Police investigate retail theft at Dollar General
Thousands lined up at dozens of locations around Vermont on Thursday morning to get free...
State runs out of free antigen tests in hours; more available Friday
Courtesy: Jack Schibli
Massive fire destroys Charlotte storage garage
Some Vermonters who are able to find antigen tests and then test positive are clogging up...
COVID-positive Vermonters with no symptoms clog up ERs

Latest News

250
How a small quarry could have a big effect on Vermont’s land use law
tests
Many Vermonters turn to at-home COVID tests ahead of holiday celebrations
Some of our viewers decorated themselves!
Vermont Lights the Way: The holiday photos you shared with us
sdsd
Vermont Lights the Way: The holiday photos you shared with us
sdf
Pets with Potential: Meet the Beatle Bunch