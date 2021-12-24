Travelers hit the road this Christmas

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions of people are expected to hit the road this holiday weekend.

AAA says more than 53 million families could be heading out for the holidays. They recommend people get on the road before 1 p.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, VTrans has signs posted on the interstate encouraging people to make safe choices like wearing seat belts and not drinking and driving.

People we spoke with say they’re excited to see family.

“I’ll be traveling down to New Hampshire to visit my dad with my family, my son and my daughter will be joining me and my husband will be joining us tomorrow evening,” said Amanda Rogers of Waterbury.

“I’m going to Webster, New York, to visit my family and friends. My kids are all there, I don’t have second thoughts about going to visit my kids, I would walk if I had to,” said Reenie Baltzer of Addison.

“I just hope everyone has a safe and happy holiday,” said Rogers.

Experts say if you’re headed any sort of distance, it’s important to be ready for anything and to have a first aid kit. You might not need it often, but it can be a game-changer if you have one.

Brad Greer, the CEO of DrySee, a liquid indicating bandage, says there are some basics to keep on hand.

“Well, you should at least have bandages, dressings, antibiotic ointments, again mittens, blankets, an extra phone charger. That way if you have a tire issue or there is an auto accident, you are prepared in some way. Also, painkillers or extra water are important in the winter,” said Greer.

Greer says the blankets can keep you warm if you end up with a flat tire and have to wait for a tow, and things like bandages or ice packs are great for bumps or bruises.

He says 48% of Americans don’t have a first aid kit in their car.

VTrans and other state authorities are asking that you do buckle up, slow down and drive sober this holiday season, so you can avoid having to use your first aid kit.

