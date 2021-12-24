Vermont covered bridge rehabilitation would cost $1.3M

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. - (AP) Officials in the Vermont town of Lyndon say it will cost an estimated $1.3 million to rehabilitate an unused, but historic covered bridge over the Passumpsic River.

Lyndon Planning Director Nicole Gratton says grant funding from different government agencies and state and national covered bridge societies could cover most of the costs.

The town is moving forward with plans to buy the bridge, which is privately owned.

The 120-foot span, built in the mid-19th century, is considered one of the leading examples of a design developed by New Hampshire bridge builder Peter Paddleford.

Local officials would like to turn Lyndon’s five covered bridges into tourist attractions and cultural hubs.

