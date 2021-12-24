Advertisement

Vermont Lights the Way: The holiday photos you shared with us

By Christina Guessferd
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All month, we’ve been asking you to share photos of your holiday decorations.

Viewers sent us so many, we didn’t have time to show them all until now.

Our Christina Guessferd put them together in a montage.

The music comes courtesy of the Mount Anthony Union Chamber Singers.

So take a couple of minutes to sit back with your hot cocoa and enjoy this winter wonderland we all call home!

LYRICS:

These green hills and silver waters

are my home. They belong to me.

And to all of her sons and daughters

May they be strong and forever free.

Let us live to protect her beauty

And look with pride on the golden dome.

They say home is where the heart is

These green mountains are my home.

These green mountains are my home.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

