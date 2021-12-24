Advertisement

Vermont prepares for influx of new residents

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - While Vermont doesn’t track how many people come to the state because of climate change, they are trying to prepare for more Vermonters regardless.

Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle says they have seen a lot of interest in Vermont throughout the COVID crisis, and the state is thrilled.

But as we look forward, Kurrle says we have a severe gap in our labor force, and we need to focus on preparing to welcome more people here. That includes more housing, broadband, and childcare upgrades.

Kurrle says they are hopeful Vermont is the future best option for everyone.

“We want Vermont to be top of mind for new residents and have the infrastructure and resources in place to make living here a reality for people,” said Kurrle.

Kurrle says American Rescue Plan dollars are going to play a big role in getting Vermont’s infrastructure up to speed.

