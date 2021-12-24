Advertisement

VTRANS donates new snow plows to Town of Charlotte

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Town of Charlotte is now the official owner of three new snow plows.

Thursday, three new VTRANS plows were delivered to the town after a fire Wednesday destroyed four of there own.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation posted the announcement on Facebook.

Governor Phil Scott reached out to the Department of Transportation to see if they could help and they delivered.

Related Story:

Massive fire destroys Charlotte storage garage

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Vermonters who are able to find antigen tests and then test positive are clogging up...
COVID-positive Vermonters with no symptoms clog up ERs
A woman will be in court Thursday after police say she tried to stab a JOANN Fabric and Crafts...
Police: Woman tried to stab fabric store employee
The aftermath of the fire at Sillycow Farms in Newbury.
Vermont hot chocolate company destroyed by fire
Courtesy: Jack Schibli
Massive fire destroys Charlotte storage garage
Andrew Brons
Police: Drunk driver plows into Pittsford home

Latest News

Local businesses see a demand in orders this holiday season
Vt. Caters seeing a high demand for the holidays
Charlotte receives new snowplows thanks to VTRANS
VTRANS donates new snow plows to Town of Charlotte
The state of New York is stepping in to help get more COVID shots in arms in the North Country.
State sends personnel to help at Northern NY vaccine clinics
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage