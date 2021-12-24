VTRANS donates new snow plows to Town of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Town of Charlotte is now the official owner of three new snow plows.

Thursday, three new VTRANS plows were delivered to the town after a fire Wednesday destroyed four of there own.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation posted the announcement on Facebook.

Governor Phil Scott reached out to the Department of Transportation to see if they could help and they delivered.

