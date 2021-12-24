BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday and Christmas Eve, everyone! After a cold start to this day before Christmas, we will warm up to almost normal high temperatures, and there will be a good deal of sunshine, especially the farther north you are. Winds will be light & variable. All in all, it will be a decent day for getting last minute things done, or for traveling to your Christmas destinations.

However, the weather for Christmas Day itself will be . . . well . . . grinchy. A frontal system will be moving in overnight tonight with a wintry mix of snow, sleet, rain, and some freezing rain. That wintry mix will continue, on & off, throughout Christmas Day. For the most part, the precipitation will be fairly light to moderate, but a little steadier, heavier batch will come through our southern areas during the evening hours. Our eastern areas, near the Upper Valley, stand the best chance of getting a pretty good glaze of ice from freezing rain.

The bottom line is that this is not a major storm system, but it will be making many of our roads, sidewalks, and parking lots slick & icy.

After the storm goes by, it will turn blustery Saturday night into Sunday. There will be a few, lingering snow showers on Sunday.

The weather will calm down for the start of the last work week of 2021. Both Monday & Tuesday are looking partly sunny. But another system will bring the chance for snow & rain showers on Wednesday & Thursday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be continuing to track this messy Christmas Day storm, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with any changes, on-air & online. Merry Christmas! -Gary

