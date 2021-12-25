Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Merry Christmas everyone! Unfortunately, the weather isn’t cooperating for travelers. Freezing rain will continue through the afternoon in central and southern parts of the region, with a glaze to as much as a quarter inch of ice expected. Some of the valleys may have periods of plain rain this afternoon. The northern third of the region, especially the Northeast Kingdom, will have a messy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire region until 8 AM Sunday, with the worst of the storm occurring into the early evening today. It certainly is a good day for staying hunkered down with family or friends, but if you must travel, make sure to drive slowly, and allow plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you.

For this evening and overnight, things will ease up a bit, though some light freezing rain will continue into the evening before changing to snow showers overnight. Additional light ice accumulation is likely, so continue to use extreme caution if you’re traveling. A trace to an inch of messy mix is possible into Sunday morning.

Sunday itself is looking much quieter. A few pockets of freezing rain are still possible early, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with snow showers continuing during the day. Highs will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

The week is looking relatively quiet and on the milder side, though a light messy mix is possible Wednesday into Thursday. We’ll have the latest updates on this storm system during the 6 PM and 11 PM news today. Be well and safe travels!

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Vermonters who are able to find antigen tests and then test positive are clogging up...
COVID-positive Vermonters with no symptoms clog up ERs
A ruling from Vermont's highest court on a small quarry in Cavendish could have a big effect on...
How a small quarry could have a big effect on Vermont’s land use law
A Burlington laundromat has closed its doors because of continuous theft and vandalism.
Burlington laundromat blames repeated theft, vandalism for closure
While Vermont doesn’t track how many people come to the state because of climate change, they...
Vermont prepares for influx of new residents
Thursday and Friday, testing sites throughout Vermont distributed thousands of rapid antigen...
Many Vermonters turn to at-home COVID tests ahead of holiday celebrations

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Friday Weathercast
Friday Weathercast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
garysadowsky
Afternoon Weather Webcast