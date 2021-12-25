BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Merry Christmas everyone! Unfortunately, the weather isn’t cooperating for travelers. Freezing rain will continue through the afternoon in central and southern parts of the region, with a glaze to as much as a quarter inch of ice expected. Some of the valleys may have periods of plain rain this afternoon. The northern third of the region, especially the Northeast Kingdom, will have a messy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire region until 8 AM Sunday, with the worst of the storm occurring into the early evening today. It certainly is a good day for staying hunkered down with family or friends, but if you must travel, make sure to drive slowly, and allow plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you.

For this evening and overnight, things will ease up a bit, though some light freezing rain will continue into the evening before changing to snow showers overnight. Additional light ice accumulation is likely, so continue to use extreme caution if you’re traveling. A trace to an inch of messy mix is possible into Sunday morning.

Sunday itself is looking much quieter. A few pockets of freezing rain are still possible early, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with snow showers continuing during the day. Highs will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

The week is looking relatively quiet and on the milder side, though a light messy mix is possible Wednesday into Thursday. We’ll have the latest updates on this storm system during the 6 PM and 11 PM news today. Be well and safe travels!

