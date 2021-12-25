BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Merry Christmas Eve! After a chilly start, it was a quiet Christmas Eve, but mother nature will bring us hazardous weather for Christmas Day.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Sunday morning for the entire state of Vermont, plus all of northern New York and most of New Hampshire. Expect hazardous road conditions with a mix of snow, freezing rain and even some plain rain through Saturday.

Precipitation begins from west to east overnight, first in the St. Lawrence Valley around or just after midnight, developing across Vermont by the predawn hours of Christmas morning. Precipitation starts as mostly snow across Vermont, but temperatures will warm through the day, allowing for a changeover to rain or freezing rain for most locations outside the Northeast Kingdom.

Temperatures will warm enough through the afternoon to allow for a changeover to plain rain for much of the Champlain Valley and western Vermont, meanwhile other areas will see prolonged freezing rain.

Everyone has the potential to see some freezing rain and at least a glaze of ice with this storm. Remember: even a glaze is enough to create dangerous road conditions. It will be a great day to stay inside and enjoy the holiday if you can. If you do have to travel, allot extra time to get to your destination and drive very carefully. Keep plenty of space between you and the car in front of you and be very gentle when breaking, accelerating or turning.

There is growing concern for freezing rain accumulations up to a quarter of an inch across the St. Lawrence Valley, and icing greater than a quarter inch along and east of the southern Green Mountains and along the Connecticut River from Lebanon to Brattleboro. In addition to icy roads, these locations will likely see accumulations on trees and power lines that could cause isolated damage and power outages.

Because of the mixing that will occur with this storm, snow totals will be limited to an inch or less for most areas except the NEK and north central Vermont. These areas will have less mixing and can expect totals in the 1″ to 3″ range, with isolated higher totals across the high terrain of the northern Green Mountains and NEK.

Temperatures will drop Saturday night, allowing any remaining precipitation to change to snow. Snow showers will begin to taper off into Sunday.

There will be a couple more chances for light snow into next week, but the most impactful weather of the forecast will occur within the next 36 hours.

Due to the holiday, we will not have an 11 p.m. newscast Christmas Eve, or morning broadcasts on Christmas Day. Even though you won’t see us on air, the WCAX weather team will be monitoring the storm as it progresses, so check our website, app and social media for the latest updates. We’ll see you on air again at 6 p.m. Saturday. Until then, have a very Merry Christmas and stay safe!

-Jess Langlois

