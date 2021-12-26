19-month-old baby dies following Christmas Day crash in Sheldon

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash in Sheldon Saturday afternoon, leaves one dead and two injured.

Police say it happened around 4:45 p.m. on Cook Rd. in Sheldon. They say the driver took a sharp turn and lost control due to extremely icy road conditions.

The car rolled down the embankment, landing upside down in water. Both the driver and the passenger made it out safely.

Police say the baby was taken to UVM Medical Center with life threatening injuries. On Sunday, police said the baby died as a result of its injuries while in the Surgical ICU at UVMMC.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.