Christmas skiers take to the slopes despite wintry mix

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - Santa came to town on Christmas Eve and brought lots of freezing rain, but the wintry mix didn’t dampen holiday cheer on the Green Mountains.

“I’ve been coming here since the 50s, since I was this big,” said Edward Brennan of Duxbury.

Brennan and his friends say they haven’t missed a Christmas Day ski in decades.

“It’s a magical place. This is potentially the heart of Vermont when it’s normal,” said Brennan.

And the freezing rain and iffy conditions couldn’t stop Rick Duckworth’s group from carrying out their annual tradition.

“There’s no bad weather, just bad clothing,” said Duckworth.

Fellow Vermonter Lisa Glass-Kornstein agrees winter weather is never too bad to hit the slopes.

“It’s a little crusty, but we’re tough. We love it. We’re East Coasters all the way,” said Glass-Kornstein.

For some skiers like Alana Schwarz, Vermont is their home away from home. “I used to come here as a child, so we’re here now with Sarah and my husband and my two other kids,” said Schwarz.

For others, the state is an escape from the coronavirus surge. “We just wanted to get away from New York for a little while because COVID is really bad there. We figured we may as well get away for a few days and for the holidays,” said Amber Thomas.

“I think it was proven last year that the ski industry was able to operate under some pretty tricky circumstances, and now we know how that works and are able to do it better this year,” said John Bleh of Sugarbush Resort.

Bleh adds they’re expecting a busier Christmas season than last year, thanks to joining the Ikon season pass, loosening COVID restrictions, and mother nature.

“Last year it was in the 60s, so this is definitely a step up, and it’s allowing our snowmaking teams really work hard to expand terrain during the holidays,” said Bleh.

Despite the fact that Christmas Day itself is typically pretty slow, Bleh says they’re pretty satisfied with the amount of folks they’re seeing out on the mountain.

“I think some people are getting out, taking a couple of runs, and heading back home for hot chocolate. It looks like we have some people that are diehards and people that are rolling in, so it seems to be a good mix,” said Bleh.

The skiers and riders taking to the trails this Christmas say the less crowds on the mountain, the better.

“We don’t celebrate Christmas because we’re Jewish, so what better thing to do on Christmas than ski when the mountain is a bit quiet,” said Laurie Geisinger of Massachusetts.

