City donates half of paid overdue parking fines to charity

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s largest city is hoping to inspire people to pay off their unpaid parking tickets by giving half of the money to charity.

Jeff Padgett, head of the parking and traffic division for the Burlington Department of Public Works, says the pilot program Fines for Food hopes to pay down the roughly $900,000 in overdue fees owed to Burlington.

NECN reports that between now and Jan. 15 the city will donate half the money collected in payment of overdue fines to Feeding Chittenden, Vermont’s largest direct-service provider for emergency food needs.

