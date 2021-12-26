Advertisement

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center calling for blood donors

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center is putting out an urgent call for blood donors.

The facility says its current blood supply is at critically low levels. Part of that is due to mobile drives that have been cancelled because of COVID-19.

The medical center is specifically looking for “O positive” and “O negative” donors. Deferral times for those eligible to give blood have recently changed.

“So a lot of the common deferrals like tattoos, piercings, that used to be a year have gone down to three months, so that opens up a lot of people to donate might not have been eligible before,” Amber Grantham of DHMC said. “A lot of travel restrictions have also decreased.”

Officials say it is very safe to donate blood at the facility but they do want you to call ahead, or make an appointment online. All the blood collected at the medical center stays within the health system.

