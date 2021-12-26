Advertisement

Emerge Vermont announces largest, most diverse class of aspiring women politicians

By Erin Brown
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An organization that gives women the tools and skills they need to run for political office just announced its largest and most diverse class.

Emerge Vermont says 26 women were chosen for the class of 2022. Since the organization began in 2013, they’ve graduated 149 women. Forty-three alumna currently hold office in Vermont, with 23 of them currently serving in the State Legislature.

Women are still underrepresented in state and national politics. Elaine Haney, the executive director of Emerge Vermont, says women’s representation is vital, as women tend to bring different perspectives to the table than men.

“Women tend to focus on policies that benefit other women, children, and families, human services. And they also lead differently,” Haney said. “Women are collaborators and they’re able to play the long game. They’re patient. They’re bipartisan. They’re able to reach across the aisle. We see really great results when women are at the table.”

The class will go through 70 hours of training during the next four months. They’ll learn how to run and budget a campaign, build a team, speak publicly, and create and refine a campaign message.

