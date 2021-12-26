Looking Ahead: Week of Dec. 27

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here’s a look at what’s happening around our region this week.

The Adirondack Regional Blood Center is asking all eligible blood donors to donate this holiday season, as the region faces a shortage of blood. You can stop by the Donor Center at 85 Plaza Blvd. during the week (Monday-Friday) from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

If you still haven’t had the chance to see the Shelburne Museum’s new “Winter Lights” show, there’s still time! Winter lights will be open every day this week from 5:00 p.mm until 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 for Adults, $10 for kids ages 3-17, and free for kids younger than 2. Tickets are available online.

You can ring in the New Year on the ice! The Hartford Parks and Recreation Dept. is hosting the New Years Eve skate on Friday. It will be held at the Wendell A. Barwood Arena from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. There will be prizes, refreshments, music, and more! The whole family is invited.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.