Montpelier bringing back New Year’s Eve celebration

By Erin Brown
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a five-year hiatus, Montpelier’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show is making its return.

The host, Montpelier Alive, says the show has been canceled in the previous year because of bad weather, dwindling turnout, and the pandemic. Executive Director Don Groberg says they are excited to bring the tradition back, especially after such a tough and isolating year.

“It’s been a really hard couple of years now and I’m excited to bring the community together in a safe way and just have a fun, joyful moment together,” Groberg said.

Groberg says the fireworks will launch at 6 p.m. on Friday and will be shot high enough so that they can be seen all throughout the city.

