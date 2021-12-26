Advertisement

Rutland art center searching for artists for Black History Month exhibit

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - With two months until Black History Month, the Chaffee Art Center is looking for artists to contribute to a new Black History exhibit.

The Chaffee Art Center is specifically looking for Black artists.

Executive Director Sherri Birkheimer Rooker, says they want the new exhibit to pay tribute to Black leaders and icons, as well as raise awareness about the issues of racism and inequity that still exist today. She says the Chaffee wants the display to also serve as an opportunity for people of all backgrounds to learn.

“The whole purpose is reflecting on things such as this because it’s important to remember Black History but it’s important to also realize that we’re all together. We’re all in this together,” Birkheimer Rooker said.

Letters of interest must be sent in by January 3. Interested artists should also drop off or send in their work by January 8.

The exhibit will be up from January 14 to February 25.

