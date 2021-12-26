Saturation patrols checking for sober drivers through holidays

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A total of 70 lives have been lost in 2021 due to distracted or impaired driving.

Law enforcement officials say that’s the highest number in over five years, and they’re concerned the death toll will increase during this final week of the year.

That’s why saturation patrols and checkpoints will be set up all throughout the state until Jan. 3. Drivers will be randomly asked to stop and allow officers to complete a series of tests to ensure the driver is safe and sober.

“You can expect to see more officers out on the road enforcing the motor vehicle laws, especially speeding, seatbelts, distracted driving. It’s really rampant during the holiday season. I think people tend to get rushed,” said Lt. Kevin Geno of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department.

Geno says there could be more than one checkpoint in your area on a given night, and officers will also change locations as the night progresses.

Law enforcement officials say the goal of these checkpoints is to save lives.

