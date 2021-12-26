Advertisement

State of Vermont lends plows to Charlotte after garage fire

The Charlotte garage fire took four plow trucks along with other vehicles and gear. Only one...
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (AP) - The state of Vermont is helping ensure the town of Charlotte can keep its roads clear this winter after a fire destroyed most of the community’s snowplows.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation is loaning the community three plows. Charlotte has 60 miles of town roads and leases its plows through Lewis Excavating. The business is operated by Charlotte’s elected road commissioner, Junior Lewis.

Fire destroyed Lewis’ 70-year-old wooden storage facility on Church Hill Road on Wednesday. The fire took four plow trucks along with other vehicles and gear. Only one plow was saved.

The cause of the fire is undetermined but not thought to be suspicious.

