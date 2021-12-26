Advertisement

Vermont town triples fines for covered bridge violations

A tractor-trailer exceeding weight and height limits damaged the Miller's Run Bridge in Lyndon...
A tractor-trailer exceeding weight and height limits damaged the Miller's Run Bridge in Lyndon on Wednesday.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNDON, Vt. (AP) - The Select Board in Lyndon has tripled the fines for height and weight limit violations on two covered bridges, hours after the latest vehicle collision with one of the bridges.

The Caledonian Record reports that drivers that exceed the limits will face fines of $5,000 for a first offense, $10,000, for a second offense, and $15,000 for third and subsequent offenses.

The newspaper reports that the increased fines are meant as a deterrent and to fund mitigation measures for the Miller’s Run bridge. That bridge was struck for the sixth time this year on Monday morning. The change will go into effect in 60 days.

