Volunteers make special Christmas deliveries for seniors and homebound residents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Christmas Day, more than 100 volunteers from several organizations, including Age Well, Helping and Nurturing Diverse Seniors (HANDS), and the Elks Lodge, united to make the holiday special for seniors in the community.

“Recognizing that not everybody can get out and see people that they care about,” Mark Larson said. “It feels really important to be able to make sure that we deliver both the food and gifts but also the caring that comes with it.”

Larson and his family have been volunteering for this effort for the last 14 years.

Volunteers start at the Elks Lodge in Burlington, picking up gift bags filled with winter items like hats and socks. Then it’s off to Burlington High School’s campus off of North Avenue, where meals are prepped to hit the road. Next comes delivery to more than 900 people all over Chittenden County.

Residents of Heineberg Senior Housing in Burlington were among those who got gifts this year.

“It’s just wonderful, it really is,” resident Patricia Stebbins said. “I didn’t expect all that I got.”

“It does brighten up our holiday because yes, you live in senior housing, but I think people are very good to us to include us in the community,” Linda Morrell said.

“I think it’s wonderful to know that the community cares about us,” Lainey Rappaport said.

That’s exactly what volunteers like Larson aim to do, year after year.

“It’s important to feel that connection as well. I think that stands out more and more these days,” he said.

