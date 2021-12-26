What to do Sunday, Dec. 26

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Sunday, Dec. 26.

Shelburne Farms will have horse-drawn wagon Rides Sunday, Dec. 26 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. All ages are welcome to participate. The ride will cost $10 for adults and $8 for kids. Anyone under 3 years old can ride for free. Each ride will last about 20 minutes.

Leddy Park Arena in Burlington will be open for public skating Sunday.

Guests can lace up their skates and take on the ice starting at 2:30 p.m. Public skate will last until 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for students. Participants must sign up for an hour-long time slot. Marks are required.

You can go for a festive walk in the park Sunday, Dec. 26.

Maple Street Park in Essex Junction will be hosting a Winter Lights in the Park event that night.

There will be bright lights, and winter tunes on display from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be fun for the whole family, including a scavenger hunt. Participants will have to find all 23 ornaments hidden in the trees throughout the park. Guests can use a QR code to download the list of missing ornaments. The event will be free for all.

